Antonio Hester to Play for Prawira Bandung in the Indonesia Basketball League 2024

Antonio Hester, an American basketball player, is set to play for Prawira Bandung in the Indonesia Basketball League (IBL) 2024. Hester will have the opportunity to compete in the Basketball Champions League Asia 2024 Qualification in Mongolia in April 2024. BCL Asia 2024, Prawira Bandung Wants to Showcase Indonesian Character on the International Stage. "To be honest, that's probably the hardest thing for us to master. The estimate is that (Prawira will play) -6 or -1," said Donnda.

"We have two days to adapt to the weather, but in my experience, it's much easier to play in a slightly cold place than in a slightly hot place," he explained. "The weather outside is quite extreme, but in the game, they have a sophisticated building that can be adjusted to normal temperature," Donnda added. Dave, as he is commonly known, is ready to lead Prawira to compete against opponents in Group A and bring honor to Indonesia in the international basketball arena

