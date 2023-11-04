Anies' Volunteer Coordination Agency Prepares 18 Thousand Volunteers for the 2024 Presidential Election

Anas Qamaludin, one of the volunteers from the Witness Coordination Agency, said, 'We left together, there were 500 volunteers from Bakorasi Solo,' quoted from He mentioned that Bakorasi is a combination of several volunteers supporting Anies who have been moving massively, structured and coordinated for Anies' victory in the 2024 Presidential Election,' he said. At 13:10 WIB, Anies had not been seen at Edutorium UMS
. Secretary General of the Civil Society Alliance (AMM) and coordinator of Anies' event at Edutorium UMS, Bambang Sukoco, said that there would be 18 thousand volunteers present at the venue. 'Until now, inshaAllah, the location (Edutorium UMS) is full,' said Bambang, Saturday, (4/11/2023). Bambang mentioned that in the morning it had been confirmed that there were tens of thousands of volunteers from the Muhammadiyah Youth (AMM) present. 'This morning, AMM confirmed the arrival of around 15 thousand, and later combined with the volunteer organization, I predict there will be 18 thousand in total,' he said
