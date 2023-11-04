Anies' Volunteer Coordination Agency Prepares 18 Thousand Volunteers for the 2024 Presidential Election

Anas Qamaludin, one of the volunteers from the Witness Coordination Agency, said, 'We left together, there were 500 volunteers from Bakorasi Solo,' quoted from He mentioned that Bakorasi is a combination of several volunteers supporting Anies who have been moving massively, structured and coordinated for Anies' victory in the 2024 Presidential Election,' he said. At 13:10 WIB, Anies had not been seen at Edutorium UMS

. Secretary General of the Civil Society Alliance (AMM) and coordinator of Anies' event at Edutorium UMS, Bambang Sukoco, said that there would be 18 thousand volunteers present at the venue. 'Until now, inshaAllah, the location (Edutorium UMS) is full,' said Bambang, Saturday, (4/11/2023). Bambang mentioned that in the morning it had been confirmed that there were tens of thousands of volunteers from the Muhammadiyah Youth (AMM) present. 'This morning, AMM confirmed the arrival of around 15 thousand, and later combined with the volunteer organization, I predict there will be 18 thousand in total,' he said

Indonesia Berita utama Baca lebih lajut: TRİBUNNEWS »

:

CNNIDDAİLY: Cak Imin Ungkap Survei Terbaru, Klaim Ada Peluang Menang 1 PutaranCak Imin mengklaim berdasarkan survei terbaru, ia dan Anies berpeluang menang satu putaran di Pilpres 2024.

Sumber: CNNIDdaily | Baca lebih lajut »

CNBCİNDONESİA: Hasil Survei Terbaru Capres 2024: Anies Vs Ganjar Vs PrabowoMenurut survei ARCI, elektabilitas Prabowo-Gibran di angka 40,1%.

Sumber: cnbcindonesia | Baca lebih lajut »

CNBCİNDONESİA: Hasil Survei Capres 2024 Terbaru: Anies Vs Ganjar Vs PrabowoMenurut survei ARCI, ektabilitas Prabowo-Gibran di angka 40,1%. Kemudian disusul Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD 35,9%.

Sumber: cnbcindonesia | Baca lebih lajut »

TRİBUNNEWS: Daftar Nama-nama Menteri dan Pejabat Negara Pendukung Anies, Prabowo, dan Ganjar di Pilpres 2024Hingga saat ini ada tiga pasangan calon (paslon) presiden dan wakil presiden yang akan jadi maju di Pilpres 2024.

Sumber: tribunnews | Baca lebih lajut »

SUARADOTCOM: Anies-Muhaimin Butuh 97 Juta Suara untuk Menang di Pilpres 2024, PKB Beberkan Hasil Survei InternalSebelumnya Cak Imin merasa percaya diri atau pede akan memenangkan Pilpres 2024.

Sumber: suaradotcom | Baca lebih lajut »

CNNIDDAİLY: Quartararo Punya Harapan Besar Bersama Yamaha di MotoGP 2024Pembalap Fabio Quartararo mengaku punya harapan besar pada Yamaha dalam gelaran MotoGP 2024.

Sumber: CNNIDdaily | Baca lebih lajut »