Anies Baswedan to Build International Standard Stadium in North Sumatra

04/11/2023 16.51.00 tribunnews 2 min.

Anies Baswedan, the vice presidential candidate from the Coalition of Change and Unity, took the time to perform the Maghrib prayer at the Grand Mosque of Binjai on his way to Siantar on Thursday (2/11). "Especially since we have the Teladan Stadium, which is very old and not representative. So, as the leading region facing Malaysia and Singapore, it is only fitting for North Sumatra to have an international standard stadium," he said on Friday (3/11/2023). The senator from the North Sumatra electoral district is confident that Anies will be able to realize his promise. This is because the former Governor of Jakarta has proven to successfully build a world-renowned stadium, the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS). The promise to build a FIFA standard stadium was conveyed by Anies Baswedan during his speech in front of thousands of residents at the Majelis Adat Budaya Melayu Indonesia (MABMI) building in Langkat, North Sumatra, yesterday. On that occasion, Anies also showcased the existence of JIS, the beloved football field of the capital city residents with a capacity of 82,000 spectators, making it the largest retractable roof stadium in Asia and the second largest in the world after AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States. "God willing, in North Sumatra, we will also build a good stadium for all the people of North Sumatra. God willing, a stadium like "Jakarta has a stadium, called the Jakarta International Stadium," will be built.