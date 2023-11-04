Anies Baswedan Plans to Build an International Standard Stadium in Medan

The spokesperson from the Coalition for Change for Unity, Anies Baswedan, arrived at Kualanamu Deli Serdang Airport, North Sumatra, on Thursday afternoon (2/11/2023). Billy David Nerotumilena believes that Anies will be able to build an international standard stadium in Medan, North Sumatra, based on his track record and experience in building the Jakarta International Stadium
. He stated that the success of the Jakarta International Stadium is a testament to Anies' strong commitment and collaboration from various parties. Anies expressed his intention to build a good stadium for the people of North Sumatra, similar to the Jakarta International Stadium. He also mentioned the possibility of building a FIFA-class stadium in North Sumatra. Billy emphasized that other metropolitan cities, like Medan, should also have international standard stadiums not only for sports purposes but also as public recreational infrastructure. He mentioned the presence of PSMS Medan, a legendary club with passionate supporters, as an additional reason for the need of a stadium in Medan
