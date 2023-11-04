Andi Rianto Challenges Singers to Step Out of Their Comfort Zone in Concert

Musician and composer Andi Rianto intends to challenge singers to step out of their comfort zone when they perform in the concert 'The Sound of Colors II' in December. 'I want to make them nervous during the concert, so it's a challenge,' said Andi in a press conference in Jakarta on Friday

. He said that singers from various eras including Rossa, Lyodra, Mahalini, Judika, Mario Ginanjar, Fabio Asher, Prinsa Mandagie, Ronny Parulian, Nyoman Paul, as well as other musicians and newcomers, will perform and make the concert more colorful. In the concert, he intends to ask the performers to sing various songs outside of their own repertoire. He also ensures that the performers will not sing just one song. Acknowledging that some singers often feel like they are being set up when performing, Andi said that it is to ensure that the performers master the songs they sing and deliver their best performance. 'That's why, when they perform, I will challenge them to showcase their best version,' said Andi, who won the Citra FFI 2022 Award for Best Theme Song. Andi also promises that duets or collaborations between singers that have never been seen before will be showcased in the concert

