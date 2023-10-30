Affected by fire, six hamlets face clean water crisis

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in

MAGELANG, KOMPAS - A fire that occurred on Mount Merbabu has been observed to have burnt down the pipeline system that supplies clean water to residents in six hamlets in two villages in two sub-districts in Magelang Regency, Central Java.

Head of the Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) of Magelang Regency, Edi Wasono said that they are currently still checking and collecting data on pipeline damage and the number of hamlets experiencing a clean water crisis due to the impact of the Merbabu Mountain fire. headtopics.com

Until Monday morning, the fire was observed to be extinguished. There was smoke, but it did not billow as much as the previous days. On Monday afternoon, thick smoke was still visible over the area of Wekas Hamlet, Kaponan Village, Pakis District. The potential for a fire is still high due to the hot and dry weather conditions and strong winds blowing in Mount Merbabu.Residents documented the fire that occurred on the slopes of Mount Merbabu in Batur Village, Getasan Sub-district, Semarang District, Central Java, on Saturday (28/10/2023). The fire, which occurred at 08:30, caused more than 100 hectares of land to burn.

In several locations, aid distribution takes place two to three times a week. For each distribution, one water tank aid is provided. Please note that the words"PBB","PKS", and"PPP" cannot be translated. headtopics.com

The fire on Mount Merbabu can be seen from the Getasan district, Semarang Regency, Central Java, on Tuesday (16/10/2018). Officials from the Mount Merbabu National Park and volunteers, along with locals, are continuing efforts to extinguish the fire that has been burning for three days and continues to spread.

