6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Remote Area in Nepal, Killing at Least 132 People

The captured photo and video footage shows villagers in a village in Jajarkot, Nepal, standing outside their homes after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the region on Friday night (3/11/2023). At least 132 people were killed in the earthquake. KATHMANDU, SATURDAY - A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck a remote area in northwestern Nepal on Friday night (3/11/2023). The earthquake resulted in at least 132 people killed under the rubble of buildings

. This is the second largest earthquake to hit Nepal in the past decade. The earthquake occurred at 23:47 local time. The tremors were felt in India as well. Considering its remote location and the possibility of areas that have not been reached yet, it is feared that the number of casualties may still increase. As of Saturday (4/11/2023), the government and earthquake response authorities in Nepal have not been able to establish contact with authorities in the affected areas, about 500 kilometers west of Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal. This district is a remote district with a population of about 190,000 people. The residents live in scattered villages in remote hills. 'The number of injured victims could reach hundreds and the death toll could also increase,' said Haris Chandra Sharma, an official from Jajarkot District, one of the earthquake centers, to Reuters news agency via telephone. Initial data on earthquake victims were reported by police spokesperson, Kuber Kadayat

