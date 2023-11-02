28 Countries Agree to 'Regulate' Artificial Intelligence

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the declaration is a historic achievement among the world's largest artificial intelligence developers. The first International Artificial Intelligence Security Meeting was held at Bletchley Park, not far from London. This historical location was once used by brilliant codebreakers during World War II. The codebreaking machines at Bletchley Park were the precursor to modern-day computing and artificial intelligence.

Until now, actions have only been taken regarding existential threats, such as large scale cyber attacks or biological weapons formulated by artificial intelligence. One of them is South Korea, which will hold a small meeting about artificial intelligence within the next six months. This virtual meeting is planned to be followed by an in-person meeting in France next year.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and executives from US artificial intelligence companies such as Anthropic, Google’s DeepMind, and OpenAI.The participants said that this closed meeting format has encouraged healthy debates."The informal networking session helps build trust," said Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Inflection Artificial Intelligence.

On the contrary, Harris emphasized that action must be taken immediately. This includes addressing social damage that has already occurred such as prejudice, discrimination, and the spread of misinformation.US Vice President Kamala Harris walked out of 10 Downing Street in London after holding a meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday (1/11/2023).

