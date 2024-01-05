HEAD TOPICS

22 Passengers Injured and 4 Train Personnel Killed in Train Accident

A total of 22 passengers were injured and 4 train personnel were killed in a train accident. The injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the surviving passengers were transported to the nearest station to continue their journey.

Raden Agus Dwinanto Budiadji stated that out of a total of 287 passengers on the Turangga train and 191 passengers on the Commuterline train, there were about 22 passengers who suffered minor injuries and were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment. He expressed his condolences for the loss of several train personnel due to the accident. He also mentioned that 18 injured passengers were taken to RSUD Cicalengka, two to RS Edelweis, and two to RS AMC.

He further expressed his sorrow for the death of four train personnel, including the train driver, assistant train driver, steward, and security personnel. The surviving passengers were immediately taken to the nearest station to continue their journey using the transportation provided by KAI

