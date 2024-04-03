20 Percent Discount on Toll Rates in Trans Java Toll Road

PT Jasa Marga and other toll road companies in the Trans Java Toll Road officially apply a 20 percent discount on toll rates from Wednesday (3/4) at 05.00 WIB until Friday (5/4) at 05.00 WIB. The discount is only valid for continuous travel from Cikampek Utama Toll Gate on the Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road to Kalikangkung Toll Gate on the Batang-Semarang Toll Road during the homecoming period.

