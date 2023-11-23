Counter-Strike - apEX: "We have to lower our expectations and start fresh"

Dan "apEX" Madesclaire and Rémy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam, who had already played together at Vitality between 2018 and 2021, are making their comeback to competition at the BLAST Fall Finals in Copenhagen. In this chaotic context, captain Dan "apEX" Madesclaire and new coach Rémy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam discuss the recent upheavals within the team. The tournament starts on Wednesday with the first match against Heroic at 4pm.

How do you approach the tournament? We have to lower our expectations and start fresh. All our opponents have either changed their roster or will change it. There are no certainties coming into this tournament. Of course, we have the potential to win the BLAST, but that's not our main goal. We want to understand how we will function as a team





