Chica Boss: Meet Britt Guzmán Dion a latina expert with the best tips for luscious and healthy hair

I am Cuban American, my father arrived from Cuba at the age of nine, all alone and was in an orphanage in the United States while he was able to reunite with his family. My grandparents arrived 10 months later and then they all settled in North Carolina, where they lived and where much later he met my mother who is American.

I have always lived a multicultural life and in States like North and South Carolina there were not many Hispanic people then, but I spent a lot of time in Florida surrounded by my Cuban culture, speaking Spanish and enjoying Cuban dishes.My great aunt was a hairdresser and I loved going to work with her and learning all her secrets, helping her clean and seeing how she cut and dried hair. That's how I fell in love with Latin hair and our curly, abundant manes.

From your experience with your great aunt, what followed in the path of the hair industry to finally get to Aveda?The answer is education. The more education you receive, the more you understand about hair, about the right products, and what your client wants and needs. The easiest thing is to keep in mind that there are two types of products: those used to give volume or structure to the hair and those based on oil to give shine, control volume and tame it. headtopics.com

