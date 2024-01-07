Danish Technological Institute Flies Hydrogen-Powered Drone

The Danish Technological Institute flew a hydrogen-powered, fixed-wing drone from the Hans Christian Andersen Airport on Funen. The flight time is up to eight times longer compared to batteries, but the hydrogen tank takes up all the space on board. Build a complete and ready-to-fly system consisting of a mobile hydrogen refuelling system and a hydrogen-powered fuel cell system for airborne surveys in the Arctic.

That was the task given to Kristian Sylvester-Hvid and his colleagues at the Danish Technological Institute back in 2018, as part of an EU project together with Danish company Integra Aerial Services and Spanish company Ariema. Like many other international research projects, the project was delayed by the COVID lockdown, and no test flights have yet been flown over Greenlan





ingdk » / 🏆 6. in DK Vi har opsummeret denne nyhed, så du kan læse den hurtigt. Hvis du er interesseret i nyheden, kan du læse hele teksten her. Læs mere:

Similar News:Du kan også læse nyheder, der ligner denne, som vi har indsamlet fra andre nyhedskilder.