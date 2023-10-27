RoodMicrotec N.V.: MICROTEST ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF THE OFFER FOR ROODMICROTEC AND DECLARES IT UNCONDITIONAL

This is a joint press release by RoodMicrotec N.V. ("RoodMicrotec" and, together with its subsidiaries, the"RoodMicrotec Group") and Microtest S.p.A. ("Microtest"), an entity incorporated under Italian law, controlled by Seven Holding 3 S.à r.l.

Microtest and RoodMicrotec are pleased to announce that, during the Offer Period, which ended today at 17:40 hours CET, 71,981,050 Shares and Warrants have been tendered or irrevocably committed under the Offer, representing approximately 87.19% of the Shares on a Fully Diluted Basis and an aggregate value of EUR 25,193,367.50 at an Offer Price of EUR 0.35 (cum dividend) per Share.

Microtest cannot guarantee that Shareholders holding Shares through an Admitted Institution will actually receive payment on the Settlement Date from the Admitted Institution with whom they hold their Shares. headtopics.com

Upon Settlement, the appointment of Mr. Luca Civita as member of the Board of Management, as approved at RoodMicrotec's EGM held on 19 October 2023, will become effective. Subject to any applicable requirements of the Merger Rules and without limiting the manner in which Microtest may choose to make any public announcement, Microtest will have no obligation to communicate any public announcement other than as described in the Offer Memorandum.1082 PP Amsterdam+31 6 46 11 11 89On behalf of Microtest, Rothschild & Co is acting as sole financial advisor and Linklaters LLP is acting as legal counsel.

The current CEOs, Giuseppe Amelio and Moreno Lupi, have been leading Microtest since its foundation in 1999 in Altopascio (Lucca), Italy. Over time, Microtest has become a technological partner of some of the world's leading microchip manufacturers, skilled in developing innovative solutions, thanks to a solid engineering team and good production flexibility. headtopics.com

