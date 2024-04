RB Leipzig will Benjamin Henrichs langfristig binden

RB Leipzig's sporting director, Rouven Schröder, stated in an interview with 'kicker' that either Benjamin Henrichs will extend his contract with the club or he will leave in the summer. The plan, however, is to keep the national player in the long term. Schröder said, 'He is an important player and very valuable for team integration. Therefore, we have made him a very, very appreciative offer.' After recently extending the contracts of Amadou Haidara, Willi Orban, Kevin Kampl, Yussuf Poulsen, and Lukas Klostermann, the focus is now on Henrichs, whose contract expires in 2025. 'Both sides have agreed not to enter the final year of the contract,' explained Schröder. The current table situation does not make Schröder's job in squad planning any easier, as the 48-year-old admitted.

