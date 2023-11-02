R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further investment by DSN in -2

If DSN exercises its priority right to acquire CDM, it is estimated that the REA group will report an aggregate loss on the sale of CDM and the rationalisation of other subsidiaries of REA Kaltim of approximately USD26 million.

The net cash proceeds from the Transactions will be earmarked for those purposes. The remaining balance will be applied in augmenting the REA group's working capital. The overall effect of the Transactions would be to leave REA with a 65 per cent interest in the 31,000 planted hectares owned by REA Kaltim and a 100 per cent interest in the 4,000 hectare extension planting programme on land owned by PU.David Blackett Carol Gysin Chairman Managing director R.E.A Holdings plc R.E.A.

The contents of this announcement do not constitute or form part of an offer of or invitation to sell or issue or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities for sale in any jurisdiction nor shall they (or any part of them) or the fact of their distribution form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment to do so.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FN_NACHRICHTEN: R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further investment by DSN in REA KaltimDJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further investment by DSN in REA Kaltim R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A.

Herkunft: FN_Nachrichten | Weiterlesen ⮕

SPEEDWEEKMAG: Johnny Rea: Honda will seinen MotoGP-EinstiegMit dem Verkauf von Production Racer für 2014 eröffnet sich für den Superbike-Piloten eine neue Chance. Landet er bei Paul Bird Motorsport?

Herkunft: SpeedweekMag | Weiterlesen ⮕

SPEEDWEEKMAG: Horror-Sturz von Jonathan Rea und Leon CamierIn Runde 18 des ersten Superbike-WM-Laufs auf dem Nürburgring ereignete sich ein folgenschwerer Sturz, erst von Jonathan Rea, dann von Leon Camier.

Herkunft: SpeedweekMag | Weiterlesen ⮕

SPEEDWEEKMAG: Aragon, Sprintrace: Rea göttlich, BMW-Poker ging aufDas Superpole-Race der Superbike-WM 2021 in Aragon fand auf feuchter Piste statt. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) holte seinen achten Sieg auf der spanischen Piste. Für BMW sorgte Michael van der Mark für das beste Ergebnis.

Herkunft: SpeedweekMag | Weiterlesen ⮕

SPEEDWEEKMAG: Misano-Sieger Jonathan Rea über Aussetzer des GehirnsWährend Alex Lowes seine Yamaha in Führung liegend wegschmiss, fuhr Superbike-Weltmeister Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) im ersten, nassen Misano-Rennen mit kalkuliertem Risiko – und siegte.

Herkunft: SpeedweekMag | Weiterlesen ⮕

SPEEDWEEKMAG: Jerez-Test: Erste Action-Bilder von Rea, Iannone & CoDienstag und Mittwoch findet auf dem Jerez-Circuit der erste Wintertest für die Superbike-WM 2024 statt. Zahlreiche Teams haben neue Fahrer – SPEEDWEEK.com zeigt die ersten Bilder.

Herkunft: SpeedweekMag | Weiterlesen ⮕