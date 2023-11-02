Mondelez International: Mondelez 2022 Snacking Made Right Report: More Sustainable Ingredients

Enhancing social sustainability and respecting human rights is key to this goal as is a larger focus on helping to promote and restore biodiversity across the landscapes our business touches. We focus where we believe we can make the greatest difference and help tackle the most important issues to help foster security of supply, care for the environment, and support the people and communities that grow the key ingredients for our well-loved snacks.

"Over the past 10 years through the implementation of our signature sustainable sourcing programs including Cocoa Life and Harmony wheat, we have gathered meaningful data confirming our approach is helping to deliver the type of change we're aiming to scale for greater impact. We are determined to seize this opportunity to go further, faster."As one of the world's leading biscuit manufacturers, we remain focused on sourcing wheat that is grown more sustainably.

Created along the wheat supply chain with farmers, cooperatives, millers as well as agronomists, environment specialists, and NGOs, the Harmony program seeks the commitment of local farmers to follow more sustainable practices in wheat farming. Our Harmony charter champions farming practices that aim at improving soil health, reducing carbon emissions, protecting biodiversity, and preserving water.

We promote the importance of our Harmony program for the environment to consumers, through TV, digital, in-store, and PR campaigns.Harmony Ambition 2030 will accelerate the program's progress through an across-the-board embrace of Regenerative Agriculture, a holistic approach to farming which aims to produce high-quality crops while also restoring the natural rhythm of our surrounding ecosystem.

