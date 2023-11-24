International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women: The Situation in Iran

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is observed every year on November 25. Launched by feminist activists in 1981, the day draws attention to the various forms of violence against women worldwide. In Iran, little is said officially about this day. When Iranian media takes up the topic of "violence against women," the focus is usually placed on violence against women in Western countries, where people supposedly live without the protection of religion.

They refer to statistics that ostensibly indicate a much higher level of violence against women than in Iran. However, statistics on violence against women in Iran are difficult to find and are often incomplete. Many forms of violence against women in Iran are not even recorded, for example, the forms of violence experienced daily by women at the hands of the Iranian state. "The greatest danger for women in Iran comes from the state," Iranian legal and religious scholar Sedigheh Vasmaghi told DW. The 62-year-old lawyer from Tehran is one of the most prominent critics of the Islamic Republic





DeutscheWelle » / 🏆 58. in DE Wir haben diese Nachrichten zusammengefasst, damit Sie sie schnell lesen können. Wenn Sie sich für die Nachrichten interessieren, können Sie den vollständigen Text hier lesen. Weiterlesen:

Similar News:Sie können auch ähnliche Nachrichten wie diese lesen, die wir aus anderen Nachrichtenquellen gesammelt haben.

Trading-Idee IBM: Bullen wittern ihre ChanceAktienmarkt Analyse von Rafael Müller über: International Business Machines, International Business Machines Corp, International Business Machines DRC, International Business Machines BDR. Lesen Sie Rafael Müller's Aktienanalyse auf Investing.com.

Herkunft: InvestingDE - 🏆 77. / 55 Weiterlesen »

Polymetal International plc: Q3 2023 production -2-DJ Polymetal International plc: Q3 2023 production results EQS Newswire / 31/10/2023 / 09:23 MSK Polymetal International plc Q3 2023 production results Polymetal International plc reports production

Herkunft: FN_Nachrichten - 🏆 88. / 53 Weiterlesen »

Polymetal International plc: Q3 2023 production resultsDJ Polymetal International plc: Q3 2023 production results EQS Newswire / 31/10/2023 / 09:23 MSK Polymetal International plc Q3 2023 production results Polymetal International plc reports production

Herkunft: FN_Nachrichten - 🏆 88. / 53 Weiterlesen »

International Flavors & Fragrances-Aktie: Kurs heute nahezu konstant (62,4522 €)CODE Der jüngste Kurs betrug 66,16 US-Dollar. Die Wertschätzung der Börsenteilnehmer für der Anteilsschein von International Flavors & Fragrances hat sich heute kaum verändert. Das Papier liegt aktuell

Herkunft: FN_Nachrichten - 🏆 88. / 53 Weiterlesen »

- The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Network International Holdings plcDJ Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Network International Holdings plc The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( ) Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Network International Holdings plc 25-Oct-2023 / 15:32

Herkunft: FN_Nachrichten - 🏆 88. / 53 Weiterlesen »

Enyimba International FC | Vereinsprofil 2023Alle Infos zum Verein Enyimba International FC ⬢ Kader - News - Termine - Spielplan - Historie - Statistiken ⬢ Wettbewerbe: African Football League

Herkunft: kicker_BL - 🏆 117. / 51 Weiterlesen »