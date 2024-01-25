Hummus: A Great Food for Weight Loss

Weight loss is not an easy goal to achieve if you don’t change your diet, but hummus is a good food to help you achieve your goal, and here’s why. Until recently, hummus was not very well known, but it has become one of the trendiest super foods. It is a snack that comes from the Middle East and offers great health benefits; above all, it is an excellent ingredient for weight loss thanks to its properties that together are wonderful for taking care of your body shape.

Hummus is a typical dish of oriental cuisine that combines chickpeas, lemon juice and olive oil, but you can also add other things like sesame seeds, garlic and spices. Here is how hummus is good for weight loss.Hummus is perfect for vegetarian diets because it is a great source of iron and becomes a complete protein when eaten with bread. It is not a low-calorie food, but it is very healthy compared to cream cheese or other spreads. It can also be used instead of mayonnaise in salads (one spoonful of mayonnaise has 90 calories, while one spoonful of hummus has only 30 calories





