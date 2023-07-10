How to Get Rid of Banana Roll Fat

Banana roll fat is the fatty tissue that forms under the buttocks, on the upper thigh. Learn the best exercises to get rid of it. Women are more likely to gain weight and body fat in the thighs, buttocks and hips due to a woman’s hormonal system, which provides a physiological advantage during pregnancy and lactation. This is one of the reasons why the body holds on to thigh fat at all costs. This is why the fat produced in the banana rolls is particularly stubborn and difficult to reduce.
They are those small pockets of fat that appear just below the buttocks, on the upper part of the thighs. While they are often associated with bulging buttocks, they are not always the result of excess fat and can develop in slimmer women. Banana rolls, the accumulation of fat under the buttocks, spoil the smooth, sculpted look we all love. They are often a challenge to our self-esteem, especially when it comes to wearing a tight dress or bikini.Q targeted workout designed to eliminate banana roll fa
Deutschland Schlagzeilen
:
Herkunft: bodyhiitworkout | Weiterlesen »
Herkunft: brigitteonline | Weiterlesen »
Herkunft: bodyhiitworkout | Weiterlesen »
Herkunft: bodyhiitworkout | Weiterlesen »
Herkunft: bodyhiitworkout | Weiterlesen »
Herkunft: bodyhiitworkout | Weiterlesen »