Fomento Economico Mexicano: FEMSA Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today its operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2023."The third quarter was very favorable for our business, with strong momentum across most of our operations.

On the strategic front, during the third quarter we continued to make progress executing the FEMSA Forward gameplan, announcing the creation of a new distribution platform in the United States by bringing together Envoy Solutions and BradyIFS. The regulatory process has advanced according to schedule, and we expect this transaction to close soon.

As we approach the final stretch, we are well positioned to close the year on a high note, and already begin to look forward to an interesting and dynamic 2024."FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. headtopics.com

2 Active User for Spin by OXXO: Any user with a balance or that has transacted within the last 56 days. Active User for Spin Premia: User that has transacted at least once with OXXO Premia within the last 90 days.

3 Tender: OXXO Mexico MXN sales with OXXO Premia or Spin Premia redemption or accrual divided by Total OXXO Mexico MXN Sales, during the period.

