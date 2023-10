Eintracht-Trainer Toppmöller lässt Einsatz von Kevin Trapp offen

30.10.2023 15:48:00 / Herkunft: express24

Eintracht Frankfurt's coach Dino Toppmöller has not yet decided on the use of national goalkeeper Kevin Trapp in the second round match of the DFB Cup against third division team Viktoria Köln. Toppmöller stated that they will discuss Trapp's health situation on Tuesday and then make a decision. Despite the class difference, Toppmöller expects a tough challenge from the third division team.

Eintracht Frankfurt, Dino Toppmöller, Kevin Trapp, DFB Cup, Viktoria Köln, Injury, Goalkeeper, Match, Challenge