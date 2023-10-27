Dow, S&P 500 See Further Downside But Nasdaq Regains Ground

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply lower over the two previous sessions, the major U.S. stock indexes turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Dow tumbled 366.71 points or 1.1 percent to 32,417.59 and the S&P 500 fell 19.86 points or 0.5 percent to 4,117.37. The rebound by the Nasdaq partly reflected a positive reaction to earnings news from Amazon (AMZN), with the online retail giant spiking by 6.8 percent after reporting better than expected third quarter results.
Traders were also digesting a Commerce Department report showing its reading on consumer prices rose by 0.4 percent in September, matching the increase in August. Economists had expected prices to rise by 0.3 percent.
'Despite the larger than expected monthly increase in core prices, the Fed is widely expected to keep the federal funds rate unchanged at the conclusion of their regularly scheduled meeting next Wednesday,' said Sam Millette, Senior Market Strategist for Commonwealth Financial Network.Pharmaceutical stocks showed a substantial move to the downside, dragging the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index down by 3.2 percent to its lowest closing level in over three months.
Banking stocks also came under pressure over the course of the session, with the KBW Bank Index tumbling by 2.3percent.