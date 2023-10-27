Dow, S&P 500 See Further Downside But Nasdaq Regains Ground

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply lower over the two previous sessions, the major U.S. stock indexes turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Dow tumbled 366.71 points or 1.1 percent to 32,417.59 and the S&P 500 fell 19.86 points or 0.5 percent to 4,117.37. The rebound by the Nasdaq partly reflected a positive reaction to earnings news from Amazon (AMZN), with the online retail giant spiking by 6.8 percent after reporting better than expected third quarter results.

Traders were also digesting a Commerce Department report showing its reading on consumer prices rose by 0.4 percent in September, matching the increase in August. Economists had expected prices to rise by 0.3 percent. headtopics.com

'Despite the larger than expected monthly increase in core prices, the Fed is widely expected to keep the federal funds rate unchanged at the conclusion of their regularly scheduled meeting next Wednesday,' said Sam Millette, Senior Market Strategist for Commonwealth Financial Network.Pharmaceutical stocks showed a substantial move to the downside, dragging the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index down by 3.2 percent to its lowest closing level in over three months.

Banking stocks also came under pressure over the course of the session, with the KBW Bank Index tumbling by 2.3percent.

Weiterlesen:

FN_Nachrichten »

S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels leichterAm Abend zogen sich die Anleger in New York zurück. Weiterlesen ⮕

Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones legt am Freitagnachmittag den Rückwärtsgang einAm Freitagnachmittag ziehen sich die Anleger in New York zurück. Weiterlesen ⮕

Alesi 2012 beim Indy 500Der GP-Haudegen will es nochmals wissen: Mit knapp 48 Jahren tritt er nächstes Jahr beim grössten Autorennen der Welt an. Weiterlesen ⮕

Mehr als 500 Meeressäugetiere: Seehunde und Seelöwen sterben in Brasilien an VogelgrippeDie toten Tiere wurden an mehreren Stellen entlang der Küste entdeckt. Brasilien hatte im Mai einen Tiergesundheitsnotstand wegen der Vogelgrippe ausgerufen. Weiterlesen ⮕

Mit Mobilitätsbonus kostenlos Nahverkehr nutzen: Fast 500 Jahrestickets zur Wohnung in Potsdam-Drewitz ausgestelltWer eine Ein- oder Zweizimmerwohnung in der Gartenstadt bezieht, kann seit 2011 ein kostenloses Jahresticket für den Nahverkehr erhalten. Dieses Jahr wurde das Angebot ausgeweitet. Weiterlesen ⮕

S&P 500 mit weiterem SchwächesignalDer S&P 500 ist am Vortag wieder deutlich unter Druck geraten und unter die wichtige Unterstützung bei 4.200 Punkten gefallen. Im Tagestief erreichte der S&P 500 bisher die Unterstützung um 4.160 Punkte Weiterlesen ⮕