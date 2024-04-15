The Vanguard Group , Inc. Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group , Inc. : Network International Holdings plc 15-Apr-2024 / 14:41 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code 1. KEY INFORMATION Full name of discloser: The Vanguard Group , Inc.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions , or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 .Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Class of relevant Product description Exercising/ exercised security against Number of securities Exercise price per unit e.g. call option Other dealings Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? No Date of disclosure: 15 April 2024 Contact name: Shawn Acker Telephone number*: 001-610-669-6713 Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
DJ Form 8.3 The Vanguard Group Inc. Network International Holdings Plc Disclosure Securities Takeover Code Finance
Deutschland Neuesten Nachrichten, Deutschland Schlagzeilen
Similar News:Sie können auch ähnliche Nachrichten wie diese lesen, die wir aus anderen Nachrichtenquellen gesammelt haben.
Herkunft: FN_Nachrichten - 🏆 88. / 53 Weiterlesen »
Herkunft: FN_Nachrichten - 🏆 88. / 53 Weiterlesen »
Herkunft: FN_Nachrichten - 🏆 88. / 53 Weiterlesen »
Herkunft: FN_Nachrichten - 🏆 88. / 53 Weiterlesen »
Herkunft: FN_Nachrichten - 🏆 88. / 53 Weiterlesen »
Herkunft: FN_Nachrichten - 🏆 88. / 53 Weiterlesen »