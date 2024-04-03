Head Topics

DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.0022 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6929259 CODE: U71H LN ISIN: LU1407888483

DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
03-Apr-2024 / 15:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist
DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2024
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.0022
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6929259
CODE: U71H LN
ISIN: LU1407888483

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.0022 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6929259 CODE: U71H LN ISIN: LU1407888483 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888483 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U71H LN Sequence N

