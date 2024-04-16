Die Rolle der Wirtschaftsprüfer in der ESG-Regulierung und Digitalisierung

Melanie Sack , Head of the Institute of Public Auditors in Germany, explains the role of the profession in ESG regulation and digitalisation – and what is changing in day-to-day business. Melanie Sack , Head of the Institut der Wirtschaft sprüfer in Deutschland e.V.

One of the challenging issues currently is the implementation of ESG regulation, explained Melanie Sack, spokesperson of the IDW's board. Companies affected by sustainability reporting currently face a Herculean task to timely establish new systems for ESG reporting. The effort for all involved is significant, but implementation is unavoidable.Sack warns against overstepping the mark. „For me personally, sustainability is a matter of the heart.

The IDW is advancing qualification in the ESG field for the profession. Various formats have been developed, including free information and training events. The IDW Academy offers the Sustainability Auditor as a certified course, aiming to provide auditors with broad knowledge of sustainability. „The demand is high; the courses are fully booked within a short period,“ Sack notes. These trainings are supplemented by accessible offerings, such as a current podcast series „Fit for Sustainability“.

Regarding another central issue, the digital transformation, it is not yet clear where the journey in the auditor market is heading. „AI can become a game-changer with disruptive force for auditing. It will significantly change the profession, although we do not yet know exactly how", says Sack. However, it is clear that the use of artificial intelligence in auditing facilitates handling large amounts of data.

