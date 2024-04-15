Deutschlands Entkopplung von China stagniert

More and more German companies have significantly reduced their dependence on Chinese upstream products since 2022, but this process now appears to have stalled. While 46% of companies were still dependent on important upstream products from China in February 2022, immediately before the start of the Russian attack on Ukraine, this figure has now fallen to 37%, according to the Munich-based Ifo Institute's survey.

However, this does not apply to companies that source important inputs from their own production facilities in China. In this respect, the Ifo Institute emphasizes that the importance of foreign investments by German companies for trade relations with China has also increased - and thus also their importance for the political leadership in Beijing.

The German government is encouraging the domestic economy not to bet everything on China, but to spread investments more widely. This strategy is also known as derisking. The background to this is the risk of a war in Taiwan, which could result in sanctions against China - similar to those against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine - and disrupt supply chains.This also appears to be the main motive for companies to reduce their dependence on China.

The diversification of supply chains has increased the importance of non-European sources of supply from regions of the world other than China. However, domestic and European alternatives are apparently being considered less frequently. The decline was particularly strong among furniture manufacturers and in the automotive industry . The only exception was the chemical industry: in the latest survey, 46% of all companies stated that they were dependent on upstream services from China.

China is still Germany's most important trading partner. In 2023, however, imports from China decreased by 19.2% and exports fell by 8.8%. With a foreign trade volume of 253.1 billion euros, the „Middle Kingdom" was only just ahead of the USA . China's share of total German goods exports has fallen from just under 8% to just over 6% since 2020.

