Amazon's 'Road House' Breaks Streaming Records

📆 05.04.2024 17:00:00

Amazon,Road House,Streaming

Amazon's own production 'Road House' becomes a hit, breaking streaming records with over 50 million streams in its first two weeks on Amazon Prime Video.