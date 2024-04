SRG, SCHWEIZER MEDIEN and Keystone-SDA launch UseTheNews initiative

SRG, SCHWEIZER MEDIEN, and Keystone-SDA have launched the UseTheNews initiative to promote news literacy in Switzerland. The initiative aims to empower the population to use media to form their own opinions.