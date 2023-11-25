«I am your death»: Putin’s Ukrainian prisoners talk about their time in Russian camps A Brit, a Ukrainian and two women with a dead brother and husband denounce accuse Russia. They describe their suffering as prisoners of war from their point of view. Their stories can’t completely be verified. But much is on par with the findings of the UN.

The Ukrainian delegation in Switzerland (from left): Oleksandr Markov (lawyer for the Headquarters for the Treatment of Ukrainian Prisoners of War), Oleksandra Mazur, Aiden Aslin, Kseniia Prokopenko, Taras Bobrovskyi (Headquarters for the Treatment of Ukrainian Prisoners of War) and Dmytro Andriushchenko.When his capture was imminent on 12 April 2022, the commander switched on Starlink again. Aiden Aslin seized the opportunity. He made a video of himself to prove that he was alive. The clip shows him extremely worried, but unharmed. He sent it to his mother, who lives in the UK. A precautionary measure that turned out to be prudent. Aiden Aslin had made a video of himself before he was taken prisoner of war in Russia. It shows him very worrie





