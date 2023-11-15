Consulting firm PWC leads Swiss market with strong growth

Last year was so good for the consulting firm that it now leads the Swiss market. The financial sector plays an important role in that, says managing partner Gustav Baldinger in a conversation with finews.com. Digital transformation, consolidation, regulation. What ends up giving executives headaches turns out to be a field day for consultants. That, at least, is clearly visible at Pricewaterhouse Coopers, one of the big four.

Figures show that gross revenues rose by 30 percent in the financial year to June. Guiding Growth Its accountancy leg saw numbers rise by 10 percent, while the tax and legal advisory business were up 6 percent. That helped gross services income reach 1.1 billion francs, according to figures made available to finews.com. «There were various drivers», indicates Gustav Baldinger (image below) about developments in recent months. The managing partner and head of the business consultancy practice at PWC Switzerland is seen as the architect of its recent growth spur

