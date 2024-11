Autobahnausbau: 4,9 Milliarden Franken für sechs Abschnitte

📆 24.11.2024

TRAFFIC CONGESTION,AUTOBAHN,CONSTRUCTION

Swiss voters will decide on November 24th on 4.9 billion Swiss francs for national road construction projects. The focus is on expanding six motorway sections to alleviate traffic congestion, particularly in urban areas.