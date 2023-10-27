Zimbabwe Extends US Dollar Use By Five Years to 2030

Tech Startup’s Wild First Week Won Then Lost Founder BillionsS&P 500 extends drop from its July peak to 10%Brazil Unlikely to Hit 2024 Zero-Deficit Target, Lula SaysIsrael Latest: Troops Again Enter Gaza For Limited RaidPemex Profit Falls, Complicating Debt-Reduction EffortIntel Jumps After Upbeat Forecast Shows Comeback Is UnderwayRithm Boosts Bid for Sculptor to $12.70, Wins Dan Och’s SupportWorld-Beating Emerging-Market Fund Buys Argentina Province Bonds Before ElectionOct.

5 Billion From Deal Value for Hess HoldersBrazil Is Older Than Ever in Rising Threat to Limping EconomyChevron Prioritizes Israeli Gas Deliveries During War, CFO SaysConsumers overestimating how low, and how fast, interest rates will fall: economistsIndians still want to move to Canada despite growing anxiety over political tensionsCanada facing 'stagflation' risk: former Bank of Canada officialMajor drink brands launch more non-alcoholic drinks as 'sober curious' trend...

Read more:

BNNBloomberg »

Bank of Botswana’s New Governor Extends Pause in First MeetingBotswana kept its key interest rate unchanged for a seventh straight time as inflation is expected to remain within its target range in the medium term. Read more ⮕

Ottawa extends measure for hiring low-wage TFWsThe ESDC says employers in seven sectors ‘with demonstrated labour shortages’ can continue to hire up to 30 per cent of their workforce through the low-wage stream of the TFW program Read more ⮕

Maine manhunt for Lewiston mass shooter extends to another nightExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Yen Slides to Weakest This Year Versus Dollar on Wide Yield GapThe yen dropped to its weakest level this year against the dollar as the wide yield gap with the US continued to weigh on the Japanese currency. Read more ⮕

Clarence Thomas May Have Had A Quarter-Million Dollar RV Loan Forgiven: Senate InquiryThe finding is the latest in a string of reports about the Supreme Court justice's financial gifts from wealthy associates. Read more ⮕

Dollar firms, yen weakens to intervention-wary levelThe dollar was firm on Thursday, hovering near a one-week high as Treasury yields rose and investor appetite for riskier currencies dimmed, while the yen... Read more ⮕