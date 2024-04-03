Zimbabwe declares drought a national disaster, seeks $2 billion in aid

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday declared Zimbabwe’s drought a national disaster and said the country needed more than $2 billion in aid to feed millions facing hunger. Mnangagwa’s statement follows similar announcements by Zambia in late February and Malawi in March, as drought induced by the El Niño global weather pattern triggers a humanitarian crisis in southern Africa. More than 2.

7 million people in Zimbabwe will go hungry this year, Mnangagwa told journalists at the state house in Harare, adding that 80% of the country had received poor rains. “Preliminary assessments show that Zimbabwe requires in excess of $2 billion towards various interventions we envisage in our national response,” Mnangagwa said. He said the government would prioritize winter cropping to boost reserves, and work with the private sector to import grain

