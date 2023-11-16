Zayne Parekh Impresses Scouts as a Top Prospect

But Zayne Parekh has done so much to impress scouts early on – so much that one scout told Daily Faceoff they believe he’s a top-five quality player. It feels a bit bold, but he’s a big reason why Saginaw is one of the top teams in the OHL and a big threat to win the Memorial Cup – an event they’re hosting next spring. The 17-year-old right-handed defender from Nobleton, Ontario, is the 12th-ranked prospect in Daily Faceoff’s most recent rankings.

His offensive game is something to marvel at, with a current full-season pace of 25 goals and 82 points. He’s a tremendous two-way defender with incredible creativity, with some scouts comparing his play with the puck to the likes of Cale Makar. There isn’t a more dynamic defenseman in this class. The guaranteed elongated playoff experience thanks to the Memorial Cup will allow Parekh to have every opportunity to shine. I wouldn’t be surprised if Canada brought him to world junior training camp in Oakville next month, eithe





