Zach Johnson Shoots 62 to Share Lead at The American Express

Zach Johnson made a sizzling start at The American Express, shooting a 10-under 62 in the first round. He made seven birdies on the front nine, which was the lowest nine-hole score in his PGA Tour career. Johnson credited his strong start to focused preparation during the off-season after his stint as the U.S. Ryder Cup captain.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
TSN_Sports » / 🏆 80. in CA
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.