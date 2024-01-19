Zach Johnson Shoots 62 to Share Lead at The American Express

Zach Johnson made a sizzling start at The American Express, shooting a 10-under 62 in the first round. He made seven birdies on the front nine, which was the lowest nine-hole score in his PGA Tour career. Johnson credited his strong start to focused preparation during the off-season after his stint as the U.S. Ryder Cup captain.





