Yukon Wildlife Preserve Bids Farewell to Red Fox Mistaken for Puppy

The tiny creature — discovered when it was days old — was rescued by a family who thought it was a puppy. It was briefly nursed by a Chihuahua before becoming a crowd favourite at the Yukon Wildlife Preserve .The fox, pictured in October 2014 after garnering international attention. After a gradual decline in health, Buddy died just shy of 10 years old last month.

"I kept looking at him. I'm going, 'This isn't a dog'.... Like I just knew it wasn't a dog," she said. As the days passed, the little creature developed an "obvious" smell, and a little white tip on his tail.Eventually, Yukon Wildlife Preserve staff concluded it was a fox kit, and offered to take the critter into their care."It was less than two weeks old when it came into our care. So it all happened in the pretty immediate days of this animal's life. When it's opened it eyes it was to humans," she said.

"Then you add in that this adorable, fluffy, very charismatic little creature and it's really hard not to get attached." That meant he needed a long-term habitat, said Caskenette, who is now the preserve's manager of visitor services. The fox running free in the habitat that was constructed for it at the Yukon Wildlife Preserve after support came from all over the world. "He was so ridiculous in some of his mannerisms: the crying and the wagging of the tail and and being so dog-like really just captivated people," Caskenette said.Caskenette also endearingly recalled people's reactions to his abrasive smell.

Yukon Wildlife Preserve Red Fox Mistaken Identity Puppy Chihuahua Crowd Favourite

