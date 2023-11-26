Youth Empowerment Society Struggles to Feed Hungry Teens

Upstairs in the little kitchenette at the Yates Street drop-in centre, a couple of young women have prepared the day’s menu: quesadillas for lunch, chicken stir-fry for supper. Serving meals to so many hungry kids hasn’t always been what the Youth Empowerment Society does, but then we haven’t always lived in an age when so many Victorians have had to choose between paying the rent and filling their stomachs.
That’s particularly true if you’re 17, broke, living on your own and trying to walk the tightrope without a net. YES, a non-profit life ring for Victoria teens who are struggling to keep their heads above the water, finds food costs are taking a bigger bite out of its budget these days. It’s not just a matter of feeding all the kids who, say, go straight from school to the drop-in centre for supper. There are also those who get fed while staying in the emergency youth shelter, or the ones who have left the shelter but still knock on the door in the middle of the night, wondering if there’s something to ea
