Your investment loss could be your spouse’s tax gain

This doesn’t surprise my wife in the least. Last weekend she got angry at me for breaking a window at our home when I decided to install some Christmas lights by stacking two ladders on top of each other to reach above our kitchen window. I told her I’d make it up to her. I’m going to put some money in her pocket through some clever tax planning. “No need to thank me,” I said to her. Here’s the idea I’ve got in mind.Suppose you have an investment in your portfolio that has declined in value.
Now, suppose you don’t have capital gains to offset the capital losses. But let’s assume your spouse has capital gains. There’s a way to transfer those capital losses to your spouse so that they can offset the gains. This can allow your spouse to save tax on the capital gains and could even allow your spouse to recover taxes that might have been paid in one of the past three years.I first used this idea many years ago when a gentleman, named Peter, came to me with a problem.
Unfortunately, Peter kept his Bre-X Minerals Ltd. shares too long and ended up losing about $400,000 of his money. But he couldn’t use the capital losses because he had no capital gains. He came to me looking for a way to apply his losses against Wendy’s gains. We were able to help by outlining three steps to take to transfer his capital losses to Wendy for her to use.
Step 1: Peter sold his Bre-X Minerals Ltd. shares on the open market. At the time, the shares were still trading, so he was able to sell the shares for $10,000 and realized a $400,000 capital loss in the process. But since he couldn’t use the losses, we didn’t stop there.
