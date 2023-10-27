Your Good Health: Red blood cell count remains high amid multiple screenings

Dear Dr. Roach: My wife, 69, has had issues for several years with high counts of red blood cells, hemoglobin and hematocrit. This all started back in 2017. Recently, she had severe pain in her shoulder that wrapped around to her upper abdomen. After a visit to the ER, they ruled out heart attack and stroke (she has a Factor V Leiden abnormality), and a chest X-ray came back clean.

Back in 2017, she did a 24-hour urine collection, which had a couple of high values, and an adrenal tumour was ultimately found. They said it was benign.

All three of those are related measurements of red blood cells. The red blood cell count is the amount of red blood cells, while the hemoglobin level is the total amount of hemoglobin, in grams, in a decilitre of whole blood. The hematocrit level is the percentage of blood that consists of red blood cells. In a person with anemia, these levels are generally low, and high levels of any, or all of these, raise the question of an underlying cause. headtopics.com

High levels are most commonly related to low oxygen levels or low blood flow states. Smoking and living at high altitudes are common reasons. The body senses low oxygen and secretes a hormone, called erythropoietin (EPO). Many chronic heart and lung diseases can cause erythrocytosis the same way. She should have had her oxygen levels repeatedly measured, including with exertion.

However, high levels of the hormone erythropoietin can also come from tumours. Kidney cancers and adrenal tumours are the most common. Given her family history and the known adrenal tumour, she should have had her EPO level checked. A very high EPO level with normal oxygen suggests an EPO-secreting tumour. Her doctors would not have ignored that. headtopics.com

Finally, there is a rare type of blood cancer called polycythemia vera, where the bone marrow makes excess red blood cells, but not in response to the high EPO level. This is much less common than the other causes I’ve mentioned. Since polycythemia vera can cause both abnormal bleeding and clotting, this is another possible concern for your wife. This can be tested by looking for the JAK2 mutation. A hematologist may be helpful to make sense out of all of this.

Read more:

timescolonist »

Your Good Health: Vitamins for macular degeneration coincide with new crampsTry regular moderate exercise and stretching the calf and hamstring muscles before bed, but if the cramps don’t subside, see your doctor Read more ⮕

Artificial intelligence in health care being discussed at NL Health Services annual summitNewfoundland and Labrador Health Services held its 2023 Innovation Summit this week. This year’s theme is ‘Reimagining Patient-Centred Care through Innovation and Research.’ On Thursday and Friday, the summit focused on the role of artificial intelligence in health care. Read more ⮕

Teen honoured for helping to save his grandfather after ATV crashCarter Burkard was presented a Good Samaritan Award by B.C. Emergency Health Services in Victoria Read more ⮕

Minister Osborne to Attend Health Innovation SummitMinister of Health and Community Services Tom Osborne will speak at Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services’ Innovation Summit today. The event will take place at the Health Innovation Acceleration Centre beginning at 9:00 a.m. The Health Innovation Summit ends today. It has been ongoing all week. Read more ⮕

Manufacturers say Washington red tape is costing them almost $30,000 per employeeThere is a specific price companies pay for government red tape, according to a trade group that represents manufacturers. In 2022, that amount was $30,000... Read more ⮕

New Burnaby Hospital mental health unit — still being built — receives $100K donationThe first phase of redevelopment is set to be completed by 2025 — five years after a fire destroyed the department. Read more ⮕