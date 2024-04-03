Youngest player in six years hits home run for Brewers

Jackson Chourio became the youngest player in six years to hit a home run but it wasn’t enough for the Brewers, who lost their first game after a 4-0 start. Minnesota’s Alex Kiriloff went 4 for 4 with two singles, a double and a triple. Chourio connected on a 1-1 slider for a 402-foot drive. Chourio, who signed an $82 million, eight-year contract during the offseason, is batting .350 with a hit in each of his first five major league games.

'I think off the bat, I knew it was gone there,' Chourio said through an interpreter. 'Thanks to God for being able to put a good swing on it.' Chourio is the youngest Brewer to homer since a 19-year-old Gary Sheffield in 1988. 'Day by day, you notice more and more that Jackson belongs in the big leagues,' Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. Kiriloff's one-out single drove in the tying run

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rangers' Langford, Brewers' Chourio to open season in majorsTexas’ Wyatt Langford and Milwaukee’s Jackson Chourio will open the season in the majors. Jackson Holliday – the exciting young Baltimore Orioles infielder – won’t be joining them in the big leagues just yet.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Chourio hits RBI single in home appearance as Brewers beat Twins to stay perfectJackson Chourio singled in a run in his first American Family Field plate appearance, Christian Yelich homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Tuesday to open a season with four straight wins for the first time since 2006.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Michael Jackson's Youngest Son Files Lawsuit Against GrandmotherBigi Jackson, formerly known as Blanket, has filed a lawsuit against his own grandmother, Katherine Jackson, to prevent her from using funds from Michael Jackson's estate for her legal dispute.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Opening day 2024: What to watch for on the first full day of the MLB seasonTwo of baseball’s top hitting prospects – the Brewers’ Jackson Chourio and the Rangers’ Wyatt Langford – are set to make their big league debuts as 2024 season kicks off

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Holliday, Chourio primed to follow footsteps of recent rookie superstarsIt's a great time to be a rookie in MLB. Each of the past two seasons have featured Rookie of the Year campaigns that also garnered significant MVP consideration - Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll finished fifth in the NL in 2023, and Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez finished seventh in the AL in 2022.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Michael Jackson’s Mother Dragged To Court By Late King Of Pop's Son Bigi Over Her Legal BillsBigi Jackson, Michael Jackson's youngest son, is legally trying to stop his grandmother from using his father's estate money to cover her legal bills.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »