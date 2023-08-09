Young suspects involved in fatal shooting in Calgary

Experts are alarmed at the young ages of the suspects believed to be involved in a fatal northeast Calgary shooting earlier this week. According to a Tuesday news release, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of the Trans Canada Centre in Marlborough at around 2 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man, as well as a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two surviving victims were taken to hospital and police said they are in stable condition. Another man was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon in relation to the shooting. According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, the arrest occurred on Deerfoot Trail near Memorial Drive

