Young Canadians more likely to have missed a bill payment this year: survey

In a survey conducted in September, the agency says 36 per cent of younger adults reported having missed a bill payment this year, compared with 23 per cent overall.Meanwhile, 52 per cent of those surveyed between the ages of 18 and 34 are anxious about their personal debt, compared with 39 per cent overall.Equifax Canada says housing is a top concern for Canadians, with three in 10 respondents saying they’ve had to seek additional income in order to cover higher mortgage or rent payments.

Almost 20 per cent said they’re in a precarious financial situation and may need to move due to affordability issues. The survey found younger Canadians are more likely to look into second or third jobs or ‘side hustles’ in order to meet their financial obligations.Tentative deal reached to end strike at St. Lawrence Seaway authority, Unifor saysViewed

