Young Canadians more anxious about debt, more likely to miss a bill payment: Equifax

TORONTO — Equifax Canada says young Canadians are more anxious about their personal debt and more likely to have missed a bill payment this year.

Meanwhile, 52 per cent of those surveyed between the ages of 18 and 34 are anxious about their personal debt, compared with 39 per cent overall. Almost 20 per cent said they’re in a precarious financial situation and may need to move due to affordability issues.

TSX dividend stocks such as Brookfield Asset Management are well positioned to deliver steady gains to shareholders. The post 2 Top TSX Cash Cows You Should Be Buying Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Air Canada results Air Canada will report its third-quarter results and hold a conference call with investors before financial markets open on Monday. headtopics.com

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 50% of the company

Young Canadians more anxious about debt, more likely to miss a bill payment: EquifaxTORONTO — Equifax Canada says young Canadians are more anxious about their personal debt and more likely to have missed a bill payment this year. Read more ⮕

Young Canadians Fearful of Climate Change and Uncertain FutureAs forest fires rage and the threat of water shortages looms, young Canadians like Hannah Zilke are opting out of having children. They fear a future of climate change, economic instability, and unaffordable housing. The optimism once associated with Gen Z is fading as they face a world filled with uncertainty. Read more ⮕

Canadians Split on Handing Out Halloween Candy, Poll FindsA new poll suggests that Canadians are divided on whether to hand out Halloween candy this year, with 48% saying they will and 46% opting out. Among households with kids, 63% plan to go trick-or-treating. The poll also reveals that 71% of Canadians expect to spend the same amount on Halloween as last year, with an average expenditure of $64.20. Additionally, 45% believe in angels, while 38% believe in ghosts and the paranormal. Read more ⮕

Record Number of Canadians Relying on Food Banks Amid Rising CostsThe number of Canadians using food banks has reached a record high due to high inflation and mounting housing costs. Many families are skipping meals and going without fresh produce as they struggle to make ends meet. The situation is being felt across the country, with nearly two million people visiting food banks in March alone. Read more ⮕

Elderly Canadians remain at higher risk of serious COVID from first infections, study suggestsA team from Humber River Hospital administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at St. Fidelis Parish church, in Toronto, on Apr. 7, 2021 as part of a community outreach program to get seniors vaccinated at their place of worship. Read more ⮕

Canadians Split on Handing Out Halloween Candy, New Poll ShowsA new poll suggests that Canadians are divided on whether to hand out Halloween candy this year, with 48% saying they will and 46% saying they won't. The poll also reveals that 79% of families with kids plan to go trick-or-treating. Read more ⮕