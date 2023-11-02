'You never think something like this is going to happen': On the front lines during an extraordinary night

Five floors below, a transformer had caught fire at 3:45 p.m. It initially left the hospital wing operating on generator power and then, after water damaged the generator, in darkness. Even before she drove to work, she knew it was going to be a difficult night. She had seen reports and a friend who was a firefighter called to make sure she knew about the transformer fire on the third floor of the wing where the NICU is located.

Publow was in charge of two babies for the duration of her shift. She went about her business as usual, including assessing both babies and feeding them around 8 p.m.She was filling out charts when the NICU went dark. She and others picked up their cellphones, turned on the flashlight function and kept working.The nurses initially thought the outage was related to ongoing repairs and the generator would soon start working again. But it didn’t.

Some extension cords were hooked up to parts of the hospital still on power and battery powered CPAP machines were brought out for the six babies. “I was pretty calm at that point but the longer it went on we were starting to question ‘What are we going to do here?’”

The most fragile babies were placed on special evacuation stretchers with extra pockets for necessary equipment and monitors.

