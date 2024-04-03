Yosver Zulueta: A Promising Pitcher with Limited Playing Time

Yosver Zulueta is a 26-year-old right-handed pitcher from Cuba (and the last on our run through the 40-man roster until they make some changes in the next couple of days). He signed as an international free agent and received $1,000,000 from the Jays in 2019. In November 2022, he was added to the Jays' 40-man roster. Zulueta is missing much of the playing time we would like to see when judging a player. Soon after signing with the Jays, he missed playing time after needing Tommy John surgery.

Then, there was the cancelled minor league season due to Covid. A torn ACL cost him almost all of 2021. He’s only pitched 119.2 innings in the minors, more than half of which came last season. At the start of last season, there was much hope that he might eventually help out in the majors, but he wasn’t terrific in Buffalo. In 45 games and 7 starts, he had a 4.08 ERA. In 64 innings, he allowed 53 hits, 45 walks and 73 strikeouts. The 1

