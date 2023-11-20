Yemen's Houthi Rebels Seize Israeli-Linked Cargo Ship in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi rebels seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in a crucial Red Sea shipping route on Sunday, taking over two dozen crew members hostage. The group warned that it would continue to target ships linked to or owned by Israelis until the end of Israel's campaign against Gaza's Hamas rulers.





CP24 » / 🏆 23. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yemen's Houthi rebels hijack Israeli-linked ship, Rosalynn Carter dies at 96, and moreYemen's Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in the Red Sea, Rosalynn Carter passes away at the age of 96, Palestinian Americans in New Jersey worry about Gaza, suicide safety net for Golden Gate Bridge nears completion, Montreal Alouettes win Grey Cup, top earners driving climate crisis, and Israel reveals tunnel dug by Palestinian militants under Gaza hospital.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 21. / 67,76 Read more »

Israel Says Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Hijack Cargo Ship in Red SeaIsrael accuses Houthi rebels of hijacking a cargo ship in the Red Sea, raising concerns about the ongoing conflict in Yemen and its impact on international shipping.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 77. / 22,4 Read more »

Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim Missile and Drone Attacks on IsraelYemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, bringing Iran closer into the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and increasing the risk of a regional conflict.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim responsibility for Israel attacks | Watch News Videos OnlineThe Houthi militia, a Yemen-based rebel group backed by Iran, is claiming responsibility for missile and drone attacks launched on southern Israel on October 31, saying it's reacting to 'brutal aggression' in Gaza. Mackenzie Gray explains what kind of effect the Houthis could have in the Middle East conflict.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 65. / 22,5 Read more »

Houthi Rebels Call for Destruction of Air Defenses in YemenHouthi rebels in northern Yemen have been calling for the destruction of air defenses as they continue their journey across the country. The Houthi movement, fueled by years of marginalization, sparked a brutal civil war in Yemen.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 23. / 67,34 Read more »

Israeli women released by Hamas heading to medical facility in Israel -Israeli statementExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 44. / 28,125 Read more »