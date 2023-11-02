Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim responsibility for Israel attacks | Watch News Videos Online

Mackenzie Gray explains what kind of effect the Houthis could have in the Middle East conflict.The Houthi militia, a Yemen-based rebel group backed by Iran, is claiming responsibility for missile and drone attacks launched on southern Israel on October 31, saying it's reacting to "brutal aggression" in Gaza. Mackenzie Gray explains what kind of effect the Houthis could have in the Middle East conflict.

