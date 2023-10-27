Yellen: Possible long-term yields will come down, but 'no one knows for sure'

Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said the sharp rise in long-term bond yields is reflective of confidence in the U.S. economy and expectations that interest rates will be higher for longer as a result.

Yellen, in a televised interview with Bloomberg, said it was also possible that yields on longer-dated bonds will come down, but"no one knows for sure."

