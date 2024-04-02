Yellen Heads to China This Week to Press Beijing on Overcapacity

Yellen is heading to China this week to discuss the issue of overcapacity. Drones strike Russia's Tatarstan region, which is far from the Ukraine border. Tesla sales have fallen short of estimates, marking the first drop since 2020. The Panama Canal will take the rest of the year to recover from a drought. Iran claims to have sent a message to the US regarding the deadly Israeli strike on a compound. Egypt's Sisi begins his third term after receiving a $50 billion bailout.

Russia's seaborne crude exports have surged to the highest level this year. Copper prices rise due to optimism over the outlook for the Chinese economy. Oil prices are near a five-month high due to Middle East risks and a supply cut from Mexico. Deutsche Bank suggests that Glencore may consider switching its listing to the US. Experts believe that the FHSA's first year has been successful, but more awareness is needed. Higgs supports shale gas development in New Brunswick as a better climate plan than carbon pricing. There is a push to restrict pension investments to Canada, which some consider risky and self-serving. TMX unexpectedly becomes a new customer for Canadian oil as GameStop's stock falls further

Yellen to Visit Senior Leaders in China in April, Politico SaysTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit China in April to meet with the country's senior leaders, Politico reported, citing US government officials with knowledge of the trip.

Yellen Warns China's Industry Ramp-Up Is Distorting World EconomyUS Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she plans to press China in an upcoming visit to the country on a ramp-up in its industrial capacity that's distorting the global economy.

Yellen intends to warn China on clean energy subsidies, excess production capacity

Yellen says China's rapid buildout of its green energy industry 'distorts global prices'WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called out China's ramped-up production in solar energy, electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries...

U.S. Treasury's Yellen to return to China, emphasize excess capacity threatThe April 3-9 trip, which will be Yellen's second in-person visit to China since July 2023, will include a stop in the southern factory hub of Guangzhou before Beijing

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit China this week to continue economic dialogueThe visit comes amid a new emphasis on the global threat posed by China's growing excess industrial capacity

